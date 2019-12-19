Over the course of four days, Missouri finished with six divers in the top five of their events at the Auburn Diving Invitational.
MU freshman Maddie Huitt won the women’s platform title with a score of 268.35. Sarah Rousseau finished fifth in the same event and fourth in the 3-meter with a career-best 343.35.
For the men’s 3-meter event, Leonardo Garcia Varela placed third with a total of 389.95 points.
In the men’s platform, Missouri finished with two top-five divers. Freshman Carlo Lopez placed third (361.4), and sophomore Ike Khamis tied for fourth (308.55).
Missouri’s next meet is against LSU on Jan. 9 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Stephens basketball dominated by Lyon
The Stars lost to Lyon College 104-59 on Thursday.
Stephens’ defense struggled, as it allowed the Scots to shoot 58% from the field and 50% from 3.
Lyon finished with five players in double-digit points. Makenzie Jemes led Stephens in scoring with 16 points.
The Stars’ next game is against Central Baptist College on Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.
Rock Bridge boys basketball falls to Lift for Life Academy
The Bruins lost to Lift for Life Academy 74-68 on Thursday in the Rumble on the River in Quincy, Illinois.
Rock Bridge got off to a slow start and fell behind 39-22 at halftime. Despite a late rally, the Bruins (3-3) couldn’t catch up.
Rock Bridge plays St. Joseph Lafayette on Saturday at Rock Bridge.
Tolton boys basketball defeats Monroe City
Tolton dominated Monroe City from the tip and cruised to a 67-38 win.
The Trailblazers started the game on a massive run and finished the first quarter up 20-3. The rest of the game, Tolton never looked back and won easily.
The Trailblazers will host games both Friday and Saturday, facing St. Dominic first and then St. Mary’s.