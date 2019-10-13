Missouri men's golf finished the final day of play at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday in Jonesborough, Tennessee, by finishing 11th among 14 teams. The Tigers shot 288 on the final day to shoot 4-under 866 for the weekend.
Senior Rory Franssen led Missouri with a final score of 7-under 209. Franssen finished tied 10th for the tournament.
Freshman Ross Steelman finished tied 24th with a score of 4-under 212.
Junior Jack Parker with a score of 2-over 218 finished tied 47th.
Freshman Viktor Einarsson tied for 71st with a 10-over 226.
Senior Ricky Sanders scored 7-over 228 to finished tied 76th.
Next, Missouri men's golf wraps up its fall season at the Hoakalei Country Club Collegiate Invitational from Oct. 28-30 in Oahu, Hawaii.