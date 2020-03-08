Missouri men's golf finished its second tournament of the spring season Sunday, placing fourth out of 12 teams in the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate at the Outlaw Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Tigers posted scores of 280, 310 and 288 on their way to shooting 14-over for the tournament.
The only Missouri golfer to shoot under-par for the tournament was Rory Franssen, who shot 5-under. Franssen finished tied for fourth overall.
Former Rock Bridge standout Ross Steelman shot 6-over and tied for 17th place.
Missouri sophomore Tommy Boone finished tied for 24th, junior Jack Parker finished tied for 37th and Freshman Yu-Ta Tsai finished tied for 43rd.
The Tigers compete next March 22-24 at the Hootie at Bull's Bay in Awendaw, South Carolina.
Missouri tennis drops match to Arkansas
The Missouri tennis team continues to look for a conference win after falling 4-1 to Arkansas on Sunday.
Marta Oliviera and Vivien Ábrahám were the only Tigers to pick up a win in the doubles matches, and Oliviera also nabbed the lone singles match win of the day.
Missouri continues its conference schedule with a home match against Kentucky at 5 p.m. Friday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.