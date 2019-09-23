Missouri men's golf finished with a team score of 597 after the 36-hole opening day at the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio. The score places them in 10th out of 14 schools.
Individually, Rory Frannssen led the way for the Tigers with a combined score of 146 that placed him 18th overall. Ross Steelman came in second for the Tigers with two rounds of 75 for a 150 total and 34th overall finish after the first day.
The Inverness Intercollegiate ends Tuesday with one 18-hole round. The Tigers will tee off at 9 a.m. Tuesday with a shotgun start.
Local girls golf teams compete at the Smith-Cotton Classic
Rock Bridge girls golf shot a 312 to take 3rd place at the Smith-Cotton Classic.
Tolton girls golf shot a 356, only four strokes away from placing in the 22-team field.
Hickman combined for a team score of 398, and Battle shot 417.
Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman compete next at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 against Jefferson City at the Club at Old Hawthorne course in Columbia.
Tolton will be back on the course at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for the Salisbury Invitational.
Columbia College women's golf sits in second after first day in Bolivar
Columbia College finished the first day of two at the Lady Panther Fall Invitational in Bolivar sitting in second place with a team score of 339.
Haleigh Berrey led the way individually, shooting an 83 and placing tied for eighth overall. Mindy Hennrich and Cassidy McAlphine finished tied for second on the team with rounds of 84, tied for 11th overall.
The Cougars wrap up the Invitational tomorrow.
Hickman girls tennis sweeps Kirksville
Hickman girls tennis swept Kirksville 6-0 in the singles matches Monday.
Christina Hua and Mirra Manolov both won their matches 8-0.
The Kewpies return to the court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27 for the Smith-Cotton Tournament.
Battle softball dominates Smith-Cotton
Battle only needed four innings to defeat Smith-Cotton 22-0 Monday night.
Eliyah McCarthy and Brooklynn Spillman led with way with three hits for Battle. Chelsea Gleba, Abby Schlude and Sophia Fernandez all knocked in three RBI in Battle’s big win.
The win puts the Spartans at 8-7 for the season. Battle continues play at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 against Blue Springs South.
Rock Bridge softball defeats Palmyra
Rock Bridge run-ruled Palmyra 12-2 in five innings. The Bruins jumped to an 11-0 lead after a nine-run fourth inning.
The win improved Rock Bridge's record to 12-4.
The Bruins will travel to Blue Springs at 3:30 Sept. 24 for their next game.
Battle boys soccer falls to Eagles
The Battle boys soccer team lost to Southern Boone on Monday night, 4-0.
The loss drops the Spartans to 3-7 on the season.
Battle will continue play Sept. 27 at the Jefferson City Tournament.
Battle girls tennis defeated by Troy
The Spartans girls tennis team lost 9-0 to the Troy Trojans.
Battle girls tennis competes next Sept. 25 at the Rock Bridge Invite in Columbia.
Hickman volleyball falls to Hermann
Hickman volleyball lost to Herman 2-0 Monday.
The Kewpies lost the first set 25-9, but lost a contested 25-21 second set.
Jerica Jackson led the way with seven kills. Grace Spell and Avery Zerrer both added three.
Hickman continues play at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 against St. Paul Lutheran.
Rock Bridge volleyball earns win over Fatima
Rock Bridge volleyball won a competitive three-match set over Fatima on Monday.
The Bruins won the first set 25-17 but couldn’t close out the match in the second, falling 25-18.
The third and decisive set was 19-12 before Fatima made a run closing the gap to 24-21. However, the Bruins closed out the Comets 25-21 to improve to 8-4-1 on the season.
Rock Bridge will play next at home at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 against St. Paul Lutheran.