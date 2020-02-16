Missouri men's golf finished its first tournament of the spring season Sunday, placing 11th out of 15 teams at the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.
The Tigers posted scores of 292, 293 and 282 on their way to shooting 27-over 867 for the tournament.
Former Rock Bridge standout, redshirt freshman Ross Steelman, shot 1-over and was the only Tiger to finish in the tournament's top 10, tying for 10th.
The second highest finishing Tiger was senior Rory Franssen, who shot 2-over to claim a tie for 16th place.
Missouri junior Jack Parker finished 44th, sophomore Tommy Boone tied for 64th and freshman Yu-Ta Tsai finished 83rd.
The Tigers next compete March 7-8 at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona.