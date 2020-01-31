Missouri track and field competed in several events on the first day of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Jordan McClendon was the Tigers' top finisher Friday, placing second in the women's weight throw with a mark of 20.60 meters. Sydney Oberdiek finished seventh in the event with a personal record 18.75 meters.
The Tigers' women's distance medley relay team finished sixth with a time of 11:35.88. Nylo Clarke was 16th in the men's 200-meter run, finishing in 21.46 seconds.
Competition in Fayetteville will continue Saturday.
Rock Bridge and Battle wrestle in St. Charles
Rock Bridge and Battle's boys and girls wrestling teams were in action Friday at the Thrasher Invitational in St. Charles.
In Friday's action, the Rock Bridge boys were led by Will Bower, who reached Saturday's semifinals in the 195-pound division. Carter McCallister advanced to the semifinals as well in the 120-pound division.
Jackson Shea was the Battle boys' top competitor Friday, losing in the 120-pound quarterfinals. Girls results from the day were not immediately available.
The competition will continue Saturday.