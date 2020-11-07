Missouri women’s golf carded the second-lowest team score of the day Saturday in the second round of the Liz Murphey Fall Classic in Athens, Georgia.
Jessica Yuen led the Tigers, shooting 2-under par, tying her for 10th place, a jump from her 19th placing Friday. Brianne Bolden shot 1-under par, while Noelle Beijer and Sophia Yoemans each moved up on the leaderboard, too.
“I’m really proud of our team and how they stayed consistent and mentally tough for the entire round,” coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said in a news release. “We have struggled this fall to put an entire round together and today felt really good to have everyone in the mix.”
While the Tigers performed well Saturday, they only moved up one spot overall, to 11th from 12th.. After 36 holes, Missouri is 21 strokes above par.
The Tigers will tee off for the final time this fall Sunday in the final round of the tournament.
Jefferson City defeats Blue Springs in Class 4 sectionals
The Jefferson City Jays (24-2) headed into their sectional matchup Saturday against Blue Springs (14-9) having only dropped two games, and geared to make it to the state tournament. In a dominating 4-1 performance, Jefferson City accomplished exactly that.
The Jays reeled in goals from a deflection, a penalty kick, a header and pacing the field against the Wildcat’s defense.
Blue Springs never let up despite falling behind. The lone goal for the Wildcats came from senior Dom Zubeck. As the season closed out for Zubeck and the Blue Springs squad, the Jays head to the state tournament.
Columbia volleyball splits matches at Benedictine College
Columbia College (10-2, 4-0 American Midwestern Conference) traveled to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on Friday for a pair of nonconference matches.
Match 1 saw the Cougars take on William Penn (13-7, 8-4 Heart of America Athletic Conference), located in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Columbia took the first set 25-13 in 38 rallies. William Penn took the next three sets 25-14, 25-22 and 25-19 to come away with the 3-1 match victory. Junior Sidney Branson and senior Jaqueline Silva led the way on the attack for the Cougars with 11 kills apiece. Silva also had 12 digs and three block assists.
Columbia started off sluggishly in Game 2 against Benedictine College (8-8, 5-6). The Ravens took Set 1 25-22, while the Cougars took Sets 2 and 3 25-21 and 25-20, respectively. Benedictine then took the fourth set 25-20 to force a fifth set, which Columbia eventually won 15-8. Silva kept the momentum going with a game-leading 18 kills and 16 digs. Branson also finished the match with 14 kills.
The Cougars will look to wrap up the season on a high note when they host conference rival Missouri Baptist (8-1, 4-0) on Thursday.