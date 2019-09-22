The Missouri Women's Golf Team closed out the final round of the 2019 Mason Rudolph Challenge in 11th place. The Tigers started the day in 13th and shot a season-best 292 in the team round to move up two spots on Sunday. Missouri completed the three-day event with a team score of 895.
Freshman Sophia Yeoman's impressed yet again as she fired a collegiate-best three-under 69 on Sunday , which tied for the best round of the day in the field of 81. She finished 12th overall with a three-day total score of 217.
Junior Noelle Beijer joined Yoemans in the top-20 by shooting a one-under 71. She tied for 19th overall with a total score of 219.
Missouri women's golf returns to action from Sept. 30-Oct. 2 when the Tigers host the 12th annual Johnie Imes Invitational at the Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia.
Mizzou Men's Golf returns to action at Inverness Intercollegiate
Missouri Men's Golf will return to action Monday at the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio. The two-day event will feature 15 teams. The event kicks off with 36 holes on Monday and ends with 18 holes on Tuesday.
The Tigers tee off on Monday at 7:45 a.m. CT with a shotgun start and will play two continuous rounds for the day. For Tuesday's final 18 holes, Missouri is set for a 7:30 a.m. start.
Other teams competing against the Tigers include - Auburn, Kennesaw State, Kent State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, UNC Wilmington, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State, St. Mary's, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Toledo. Live final round coverage of the Inverness Intercollegiate Can be found on ESPN3.