Missouri men's golf senior Rory Franssen shot a career-low 62 Monday and is tied for first place through 36 holes at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
Franssen racked up eight birdies, including three in a row at one point. Franssen is just the fourth Tiger in program history to post a score of 62 or better.
Ross Steelman moved up to a tie for 12th place after shooting a 67 Monday. Steelman looks to add his third top-15 finish of the fall in Tuesday's final round.
Despite their performances, Missouri is in 12th place out of 14 teams. Jack Parker, Tommy Boone and Yu-Ta Tsai all struggled throughout the day, combining for only four birdies.
After 36 holes, the Tigers are six strokes above par after shooting 5-over par in the second round.
Missouri will compete on the final day of the tournament Tuesday.
MU women’s golf finishes fall campaign
Missouri women’s golf closed its fall season Sunday and finishing 11th out of 12 Southeastern Conference teams in the Liz Murphey Fall Classic in Athens, Georgia.
The Tigers posted scores of 309, 299 and 288 on their way to shooting a season-low 54-hole score of 896.
"Tough course, tough conference, but we are really grateful we were able to compete (with the SEC) this fall, giving our teams a great opportunity,” coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said in a news release. “We can build on a lot that we learned over three events."
After a season-low 70 Saturday, senior Jessica Yuen rounded out her tournament with a 74. Yuen finished tied for 11th, which marks her best finish since 2018.
Highlighted by her second round 73, Noelle Beijer finished tied for 42nd. Brianne Bolden and Sophia Yoemans both tied for 51st, while Emily Staples placed 59th.
The Tigers will return to action this spring for the 2021 season. The schedule is yet to be finalized.
MU soccer wins final regular season game against Florida
The Tigers managed a 5-2 win against the Gators and scored three goals in the first half of the match. This was the second-straight game Missouri scored three goals in the first half.
Five goals is the most the Tigers have scored in a Southeastern Conference game since 2016 and the most any team in the SEC has scored this season.
This is the first season the Tigers have been undefeated at home since joining the SEC.
Missouri will begin its quest for an SEC title at 7:30 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Kentucky/Florida in the Tigers' opening match of the SEC Tournament. Missouri earned the No. 5 seed after a 3-2-2 finish.
The tournament will start Friday and go through Nov. 22.