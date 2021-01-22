No. 20 Missouri gymnastics hosted and lost 195.775-195.350 to No. 12 Kentucky on Friday, falling to 0-3 on the year.
The Tigers won on beam and tied for the bars title.
Next up, Missouri travels to Gainesville, Fla., to face No. 1 Florida at 6 p.m. Jan. 29.
MU track and field competes in Woo Pig Invite
Missouri men's and women's track and field had three wins on the first of two weekend meets at the Woo Pig Invitational, competing against Arkansas and Texas.
Senior Ja'Mari Ward finished in first place with a jump distance of 7.88 meters. Sophomore Euphenie Andre won the women's triple jump with a distance of 13.18 meters. Junior Georgi Nachev won the men's triple jump with a new personal record of 15.57 meters.
The remainder of the team will compete next at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Ames, Iowa, at the Iowa State Cyclone Invitational.
Rock Bridge boys lose to Ruskin
Rock Bridge boys basketball lost 64-55 to Ruskin High School in the second round of the Lee's Summit Invitational.
The Bruins will next play in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament, which begins Tuesday.
Hickman boys lose again in Stessman Invitational
Hickman boys basketball lost at the CW Stessman Invitational in Liberty, as Olathe Northwest beat the Kewpies 52-51.
Hickman next plays Helias Catholic on Monday.
Trailblazers can't beat Crusaders
Tolton fell to 7-4 on the season, as it lost 76-73 in overtime to Helias in Jefferson City.
Next up, Tolton plays Webster Groves at 1 p.m. Saturday.