Despite what head coach Shannon Welker called a “tough environment,” Missouri freshman Helen Hu didn’t let it get to her.
With four events at 10 points each, 40 adds up to the “perfect” all-around score. Hu was only a few toe-points away from perfection with her career-best all-around score of 39.525.
Hu, who was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, took first place all-around. She pulled a 9.9 on bars and tallied a 9.95 on beam, both scores earning her first place.
Hu’s scores helped the Tigers finish with a 196.450 to Nebraska’s 195.925 on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“That was a good road score for us,” Welker said in a news release. “We’ve been working really hard on not letting tough meets impact our energy or our effort and I thought we did a very good job.”
Sophomore Alisa Sheremeta also pushed past the difficulties. She earned third place on beam with a 9.8. Coupled with Hu’s scores, the team took beam with a 49.025.
The Tigers also thrived on bars. Redshirt senior Morgan Porter, freshman Sienna Schreiber and Sheremeta pulled 9.8s and above. However, it was not enough to plunge past Nebraska’s team bars score.
Although Missouri gymnastics did not stick one out of its six vaults, they slid past Nebraska with a 49.325.
“Between vault, bars and beam we stuck 12 out of 18, so I’m really pleased with that,” Welker said. “Especially on vault, we stuck five, that was really cool.”
Sophomore Hannah McCrary and Schreiber led floor scores with matching 9.85s. Though, Missouri fell behind the Huskers on floor with a team total of 49.125 to Nebraska’s 49.425.
Missouri gymnastics will conclude its regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday when the Tigers face No. 10 Georgia at Athens, Georgia.
Columbia lacrosse gets third win in a row
Columbia College men’s lacrosse hosted the Midland University Warriors on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars came out hot and refused to slow down, creating a divide the Warriors couldn’t come back from in a 19-5 win. Junior JT Huez scored a career high seven goals and set a Columbia College record for single game goals.
The Cougars will take on Missouri Baptist University at 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.
CColumbia College
softball dominates in the Gulf Shores
Columbia College softball led the entire game against Ave Maria in the Gulf Shores Invitational 2020 and pulled out a 7-2 win, the Cougars’ second win of the invitational. In the bottom of the fifth, sophomore Mackenzie Kasarda hit a 2-run home run to center on a 2-1 count. Junior Kacey Bergfeld led the game with two runs.
The Cougars will play Baker University at 9 a.m. and Martin Methodist College at 11:30 a.m. Sunday to wrap up the tournament.
CColumbia College
baseball splits doubleheader
Columbia College baseball battled Lyon College in a doubleheader Saturday, winning the first game 11-4 and losing the second 15-8. Senior Dalton Beamer led the Cougars with two runs in the first game.
The Cougars will play Lyon College at 12 p.m. Sunday in Columbia at the Baker Athletics Complex.
MU men’s golf fights for tournament win
Missouri men’s golf headed to Scottsdale, Arizona for the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate on Saturday. The Tigers were in third after Round 1 with four golfers in the top 30. Round 2 was suspended due to darkness as Missouri slipped two spots below to end the day ranked fifth.
Senior Rory Frannssen finished Round 1 ranked eight with a score of 68.
Missouri golf will continue competing in Round 2 when play resumes at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, followed by the remaining 18 holes in Round 3.