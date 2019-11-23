Missouri cross country only sent one runner to Saturday’s national championship. Fifth-year senior Thomas George finished 120th in a field of 253 runners at the 2019 NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Through cold and muddy conditions, George finished fifth among SEC runners and second among those who competed in the NCAA Midwest Regional. The other, Edwin Kurgat of Iowa State, won the championship.
Brigham Young University men took home the team title, their first in school history. The Cougers end Northern Arizona’s lengthy win streak. The Lumberjacks (who took second) began the race with a 23-meet win streak, spanning back to Nov. 13, 2015. The streak includes three national titles.
“Thomas battled hard today after a fall off the starting line. He got himself up into the top 50 at 2k,” coach Marc Burns said in a press release. “The course conditions were tough for everyone today and hats off to those that beat Thomas. We are very proud of all that Thomas has accomplished in cross country and look forward to a fantastic track season ahead for him and the rest of the Tigers.”
George finishes his career with seven top-10 finishes and a pair of NCAA-All Region honors. He and the Missouri runners will next transition to the 2019-20 Indoor Track and Field season.
The Tigers kick off this year’s campaign with the Mizzou Holiday Opener on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Hearnes Center.
Columbia women’s hoops bulldoze Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College women’s basketball continued its undefeated start to the season with an 85-48 defeat of Hannibal-LaGrange in Hannibal on Saturday.
The Cougars (6-0, 2-0 AMC) rocketed out to a 40-19 lead at halftime and finished with four players scoring in double figures: Raegan Wieser with 14 points and Jordan Alford, Grey Hayes and Bria Jones with 13 each.
The CC defense forced 30 turnovers and held them to a 30.8% field goal percentage.
Columbia has six days off before playing Vanguard (Calif.) at 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Jackson Rotary Invitational in Jackson, Tennessee.
Columbia men’s hoops squeaks by Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College men’s basketball rebounded from an American Midwest Conference opener loss Thursday with a 69-65 win over Hannibal-LaGrange in Hannibal on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars (4-4 overall, 1-1 AMC) shot 15-for-28 from the field in the second half in a back-and-forth contest that saw the lead change hands 21 times.
Tolton Catholic alum and Columbia native Beau Washer had a career night, scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds in 22 minutes off of the bench. Adam Mennemeyer and Jorge Bueno tied for second in scoring right behind him with 11 points each.
Columbia faces Missouri Baptist next on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis.
Stephens drops conference matchup to Williams Baptist
Stephens College dropped to 0-2 in American Midwest Conference play Saturday with a 72-61 loss to Williams Baptist (Ark.) in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
The Stars nearly rallied back from being down 40-21 at halftime by outscoring the Eagles 27-14 in the third quarter, cutting the lead down to single digits. However, 22 points from Williams Baptist’s Tia Brazell sunk Stephens.
Madelyne Denslow led the Stars with 19 points, while Angelica Medrano was right behind her with 15 points.
Stephens returns home for an AMC matchup with St. Louis College of Pharmacy Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at Silverthorne Arena.
Central Methodist advances in NAIA National Tournament
No. 1 Central Methodist continued its bid for a second-straight NAIA National Championship with a 4-0 win over Martin Methodist (Tenn.) on Saturday.
Played at Battle High School in Columbia due to the Eagles’ field in Fayette being considered too small for NAIA postseason play, CMU rocketed past the Redhawks nonetheless thanks to goals from Colin Horn, Luc Alvarez, Rian Marques and Junior Kazeem.
The Eagles will play Georgia Gwinnett in the second round Dec. 2 in Irvine, California at a time to be determined.
Hickman girls basketball offense falters in Rolla
The Kewpies girls hoops team fell to Rolla 55-18 Saturday. Point guard Maci Kuchta scored 11 of the Kewpies 18 points.
Hickman is back in action against Ozark for its first home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman.