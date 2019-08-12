MU soccer routed by No. 3 Stanford in exhibition match
No. 3 Stanford junior Catarina Macario scored a hat trick and added three assists as the Cardinal beat Missouri soccer 7-0 in an exhibition match on Sunday at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.
Missouri held Stanford scoreless in the first of the three 30-minute periods, but allowed six goals in the second. The final goal came on a Macario penalty kick in the third period.
Stanford outshot Missouri 28-5, with only three of the Tigers’ shots finding the target.
Missouri’s next match is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Colorado State.
Tigers take home medals at Pan Am Games
Two Missouri athletes took home bronze medals at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, over the weekend.
Roberto Vilches, a member of the Tigers’ track and field team, earned the bronze in the high jump while representing his home country of Mexico on Friday with a clearance of 2.26. The jump fell just under his personal best of 2.27 meters, which he set at the Mizzou Spring Open on April 6.
Also on Friday, Missouri wrestler Jaydin Eierman added to the Tigers medal count by taking the bronze medal at 65 kg. Eierman picked up a 15-4 technical fall win over three-time Junior Pan Am champion Augustin Destribats of Argentina to finish third.
Boone, McDonald take top spots in Columbia Golf Championship
Over 60 golfers entered the 45th annual Columbia Golf Championship tournament this weekend, with both the Open and Senior Division titles up for grabs. The first round was played Saturday at Old Hawthorne, while the final round was held Sunday at the Country Club of Missouri.
Dave McDonald finished with a score of 135, nine strokes ahead of second place David Teel, to win his second straight Senior Division title.
Tommy Boone and Jack Parker, teammates on the Missouri golf team, finished regular play tied at 140. Boone, though, birdied the first hole of the sudden death playoff to take the Open Division championship.
Cherise Otter (T-12, Open Division) and Julia Bower (T-23, Open Division), also members of the Missouri golf team, were the only two female golfers to enter the tournament.