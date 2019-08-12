MU soccer routed by No. 3 Stanford in exhibition match

No. 3 Stanford junior Catarina Macario scored a hat trick and added three assists as the Cardinal beat Missouri soccer 7-0 in an exhibition match on Sunday at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.

Missouri held Stanford scoreless in the first of the three 30-minute periods, but allowed six goals in the second. The final goal came on a Macario penalty kick in the third period.

Stanford outshot Missouri 28-5, with only three of the Tigers’ shots finding the target.

Missouri’s next match is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Colorado State.

Tigers take home medals at Pan Am Games

Two Missouri athletes took home bronze medals at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, over the weekend.

Roberto Vilches, a member of the Tigers’ track and field team, earned the bronze in the high jump while representing his home country of Mexico on Friday with a clearance of 2.26. The jump fell just under his personal best of 2.27 meters, which he set at the Mizzou Spring Open on April 6.

Also on Friday, Missouri wrestler Jaydin Eierman added to the Tigers medal count by taking the bronze medal at 65 kg. Eierman picked up a 15-4 technical fall win over three-time Junior Pan Am champion Augustin Destribats of Argentina to finish third.

Boone, McDonald take top spots in Columbia Golf Championship

Over 60 golfers entered the 45th annual Columbia Golf Championship tournament this weekend, with both the Open and Senior Division titles up for grabs. The first round was played Saturday at Old Hawthorne, while the final round was held Sunday at the Country Club of Missouri.

Dave McDonald finished with a score of 135, nine strokes ahead of second place David Teel, to win his second straight Senior Division title.

Tommy Boone and Jack Parker, teammates on the Missouri golf team, finished regular play tied at 140. Boone, though, birdied the first hole of the sudden death playoff to take the Open Division championship.

Cherise Otter (T-12, Open Division) and Julia Bower (T-23, Open Division), also members of the Missouri golf team, were the only two female golfers to enter the tournament.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.