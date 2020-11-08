Missouri women’s golf closed its fall season Sunday and finishing 11th out of 12 Southeastern Conference teams in the Liz Murphey Fall Classic in Athens, Georgia.
The Tigers posted scores of 309, 299 and 288 on their way to shooting a season-low 54-hole score of 896.
"Tough course, tough conference, but we are really grateful we were able to compete (with the SEC) this fall, giving our teams a great opportunity,” coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said in a news release. “We can build on a lot that we learned over three events."
After a season-low 70 Saturday, senior Jessica Yuen rounded out her tournament with a 74. Yuen finished tied for 11th, which marks her best finish since 2018.
Highlighted by her second round 73, Noelle Beijer finished tied for 42nd. Brianne Bolden and Sophia Yoemans both tied for 51st, while Emily Staples placed 59th.
The Tigers will return to action this spring for the 2021 season. The schedule is yet to be finalized.
MU men's golf finds mixed results on day one of final fall tournament
After the first round of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate hosted by Alabama, Missouri sits in 11th place out of 14 Southeastern Conference programs.
The Tigers were tied for fourth after the first nine holes, but they struggled to conjure up similar results on the back nine. Missouri shot 1-over par, 16 strokes more than first-place Georgia.
Rory Franssen sits in a tie for seventh place after firing a 67, while Columbia native Ross Steelman is tied for 18th after posting a 69.
Tommy Boone, Jack Parker and Yu-Ta Tsai all competed in the first round as well.
The Tigers will tee off in the second round of the three-day event Monday.
MU soccer wins final regular season game against Florida
The Tigers managed a 5-2 win against the Gators and scored three goals in the first half of the match. This was the second-straight game Missouri scored three goals in the first half .
Five goals is the most the Tigers have scored in an Southeastern Conference game since 2016 and the most any team in the SEC has scored this season.
This is the first season the Tigers have been undefeated at home since joining the SEC.
Missouri awaits their SEC Tournament placing in Orange Beach, Alabama, but they have secured at least the sixth seed and are confirmed for the first round bye.
The tournament will start Friday and go through Nov. 22.