Missouri women’s golf began its spring season with the first of two days of competition at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona. 

The Tigers played two rounds Sunday, finishing the day tied for ninth out of 16 in the team standings and shooting a team score of one-under-par. Bri Bolden and Noelle Beijer stood out for Missouri. Bolden ended the day tied for 18th with a score of three-under-par 72, while Beijer finished tied for 22nd with a score of two-under-par 72.

The tournament’s final round is set for Monday at Westbrook Village Golf Club Vistas Course in Peoria.

Stephens softball gets rocked in Winter Dome Tournament

Sunday afternoon was one to forget for Stephens Stars softball. 

The Stars fell 9-1 and 21-0 in two games played at the Ambrose Dome in Davenport, Iowa. Both games lasted just five innings. 

The losses dropped the Stars to 0-6 on the season. They'll play again at noon Sunday when they host Haskell Indian Nations in Columbia.  

