Missouri women’s golf finished its first tournament of the spring season Monday, finishing tied for 10th out of 16 teams at the Westbrook Invitational at Westbrook Village Golf Club Vista Course in Peoria, Arizona.
The Tigers posted scores of 285, 290 and 289 on their way to shooting even-par 864 for the tournament. The three-round total of 864 is a season-best 54-hole score for Missouri.
Freshman standout Bri Bolden shot seven-under-par and was the only Tiger to finish in the tournament’s top-10, tying for ninth. This is Bolden’s first career top-10 finish as a Tiger.
“It was a great tournament and I hope to keep playing strong for the team going forward,” Bolden said in a news release.
The second-highest finishing Tiger was junior Noelle Beijer, who shot even-par to finish in a tie for 32nd.
Missouri freshman Sophia Yoemans finished tied for 37th, senior Cherise Otter tied for 63rd and sophomore Kegan Dunn tied for 76th.
“We had a rough start on our first few holes this morning, but I liked how we settled down and made a few birdies to get back in the mix,” Missouri coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said in a news release. “Bri’s finish today and then Sophia’s birdie on her final hole was just what we needed. I’m really proud of Bri for staying calm and in the moment. She was that way all weekend and that allowed her to put together a great tournament.”
The Tigers return to action Feb. 29-March 1 for the Florida State Match-Up in Panama City, Florida.