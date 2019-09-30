Missouri women’s golf finished Day 1 of the Johnie Imes Invitational on Monday in first place with a stroke count of 290 at 2-over par at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
Fourteen other teams traveled to Columbia to compete in the tournament, and just two sit within 10 strokes of the Tigers following the first day. Oral Roberts trails behind in second place with a stroke count of 296, good for 8-over, and Florida International finished with 297 stokes at 9-over.
MU junior Noelle Beijer’s 3-under, 69 helped set the pace on Day 1, and she enters Day 2 tied for the lead. Senior Cherise Otter also had a strong first day, finishing with a stroke count of 71 at 1-under par and third place overall. MU freshman Bri Bolden and sophomore Julia Bower both finished the day with scores of 75 at 3-over par.
Play will continue with the second round Tuesday.
Columbia College men’s golf finishes Day 1 of Porto Cima Invitational
Columbia College men’s golf sits in eighth place out of 11 teams following the first day of competition in the Porto Cima Invitational in Sunrise Beach. The team finished 37 strokes over par on the par-72 course.
With a total stroke count of 325, the Cougars have only Tuesday to catch up to the teams in front of them. The Cougars are within nine strokes of Baker University, William Penn University and Kansas City Kansas Community College, and are 24 strokes behind Grand View University, which leads the tournament. Columbia College’s best individual performer was Cameron VanLeer, who is tied for 23rd on the leaderboard at seven strokes over par.
Columbia high schools compete in volleyball
Battle and Rock Bridge picked up wins in volleyball Monday night, and Hickman lost to Eldon.
Rock Bridge won two of three sets to win the tight battle with Kirksville. In the first and third sets, the Bruins won 25-20, and in the middle set, Kirksville won 26-24. The Bruins’ return to action Thursday at Helias in Jefferson City.
Battle won a close contest over Fulton on Monday, as the third and final set was 25-23 in favor of the Spartans. Battle’s next contest is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Eldon.
Hickman lost in two sets to Eldon. The first set was tightly contested and finished 25-23. The Kewpies’ next contest is Tuesday at Smith-Cotton.
Other high school sports
Fulton girls tennis beat Battle on Monday 8-1. Battle’s next contest is Tuesday against Mexico at home.Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Gateway Legacy Christian, a team that was previously unbeaten and entered the contest ranked No. 16 in the country, 2-1 (5-4 penalties) on Monday.
The Bruins led 1-0 after the end of the first half on a goal scored by Jeremiah Johnson, but conceded a goal in the second half to send the game to overtime. Neither team scored in either overtime period, and the game came down to the final kick in the penalty shootout, in which the Bruins prevailed thanks largely to a save by Cooper Deneke.Rock Bridge’s next game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.