Rory Franssen was a bright spot for Missouri golf at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate tournament in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
The senior shot a carer-low 11-under par 199 en route to a third-place finish, just one stroke off first. As a team, the Tigers finished 11th out of 14 teams.
Franssen scored a career-low 11-under 199, beating his previous best by six strokes. His performance in Alabama included a total of 18 birdies and his sixth career top-five finish.
The Tigers carded a 4-over par 284 in Tuesday’s final round. Missouri finished the tournament with a score of 10-over par 846, 29 strokes more than first-place Auburn.
Ross Steelman just missed his third top-15 finish of the fall, tying for 16th. Steelman’s 2-under par notched his second consecutive event under par and the fifth of his career.
Yu-Ta Tsai finished tied for 58th, Jack Parker placed 66th and Tommy Boone finished 67th.
The Tigers will return to action this spring for the 2021 season. The schedule is yet to be finalized.
Jefferson City moves on in Class 4 state tournament
With its 2-1 win over Ozark on Tuesday, Jefferson City is in the final four of the Class 4 championships.
With the win, the Jays move to 25-2.
They will take on St. Dominic on Saturday.
Fulton boys soccer end season in Class 2 quarterfinals
Fulton lost 2-1 in overtime to Pleasant Hill in the Class 2 quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Hornets end the season with a 16-7 record.
Pleasant Hill managed a goal in the first two minutes of the game, but Fulton equalized before half with a goal from Alban Dervishi.
The Roosters scored the game-winning goal in the 12th minute of overtime.
Pleasant Hill will move on in the Class 2 championship tournament and will play Mary Institute Country Day on Saturday.
Southern Boone boys soccer wins in shutout
The Eagles stayed undefeated on the 2020-21 season with a 5-0 win against the Smithton Tigers.
Southern Boone held a 1-0 lead at halftime but put the game out of reach in the second half.
Trenton Roney and Jack McCluskey scored a goal each in the last 30 minutes of the game, and Mason Ahern put the nails in the coffin with two goals in the last 10 minutes.
The Eagles hold an 18-0 record and will face New Covenant Academy in a Class 1 semifinal Saturday.