After what was likely the wettest 64 minutes of soccer Rock Bridge has played all season, the Bruins’ game against Gateway Legacy Christian Academy was delayed and then suspended Tuesday because of dangerous weather.
The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Rock Bridge led for most of the game after Lucas Godon scored in the 15th minute to put the Bruins on the board. His goal came on a second attempt after Jeremiah Johnson’s initial shot was blocked by the Lions goalkeeper.
The Bruins carried that lead through halftime, but Gateway Legacy tied up the score on a free kick that made it past Rock Bridge goalkeeper Dylan Foote into the left side of the goal.
The game stopped with 15:47 remaining on the clock, giving the Bruins their second draw of the season.
Rock Bridge next plays at 9 a.m. Saturday against Poplar Bluff at home.
Missouri women’s golf continues to struggle in Starkville
The Missouri women’s golf team is in 14th place out of 15 following the second day of play at The Ally tournament, hosted by Mississippi State.
After 36 holes, the Tigers are 30 strokes above par. They finished with a 307 in the second round, eight strokes more than what they shot in the first round.
Tigers sophomore Sophia Yoemans led the team, shooting even par for the day.
Missouri will compete in the final day of the tournament Wednesday, held at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Mississippi.