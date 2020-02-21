Rock Bridge boys basketball used late-game free throws to down Rockhurst 57-48 in overtime Friday in Kansas City.
Rock Bridge (20-3 overall) led Rockhurst (12-10) 40-33 at the end of the third quarter, but a two-point fourth quarter from the Bruins allowed the home squad to come back, take the game to extra period and keep its upset hopes alive. However, Rock Bridge outscored Rockhurst 15-6 in overtime to shut down that bid and extend the Bruins' winning streak to 17games.
The Bruins return home for senior night next Friday as they take on Helias Catholic at 7:30 p.m.
Missouri swimming has strong performance at SEC meet
Day 4 of the Southeastern Conference championships proved to be Missouri's best yet with finalists in all three swimming events.
On the men's side, senior Dan Hein finished third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 45 seconds and 93 milliseconds as one of the four finalists for Missouri in the event. Fellow senior, Nick Alexander, won the consolation final with a mark of 46.38 seconds.
Micah Slaton took second in the 200-yard butterfly final with a time of 1:42.01.
Danny Kovac took second in the consolation final of the men's 100-yard breaststroke in 52.74 seconds.
The men's 400-yard medley relay team of Alexander, Kovac, Hein and Jack Dahlgren finished seventh with a time of 3:08.22.
Diver Leonardo Garcia Varela took fourth in the men's platform diving with a score of 377.4.
The women also had a strong showing on Day 4 with several athletes making it to the finals.
Sarah Thompson took fourth in the women's 100-yard backstroke with a time of 51.07 seconds, a personal best for her. Meredith Rees took fourth in the consolation final for 12th overall and Jennifer King won the C final.
The 400-yard medley relay team of Thompson, Katrina Brathwaite, Rees and Megan Keil took sixth with a time of 3:32.58.
After four days of competition, the men have moved to the fourth spot with 681.5 points and the women are placed eighth with 363.
Saturday marks the last day of competition, with the 200-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle, the 200-yard breaststroke, the women's platform diving and the 1,650-yard freestyle lined up for the day.
Spartans lose big at Jefferson City
Battle girls basketball (7-15 overall) was routed 65-30 by a tough Jefferson City (20-2) squad Friday in its regular season finale in Jefferson City.
The loss extended the Spartans' losing streak to three games as Battle now has a long break until the Class 5 District 9 Tournament. District play will begin March 2 with matchups yet to be determined.