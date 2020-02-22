Missouri softball hadn’t won two straight games since last weekend, but the Tigers changed that Saturday with wins over New Mexico and California in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
In the first game of the day, Missouri (12-4) shut out New Mexico (6-6) 5-0.
Jordan Weber shined as she threw a one-hit complete game. New Mexico’s Reyan Tuck singled up the middle to lead off the second inning for the only hit off Weber. Missouri’s one hit allowed is the fewest by the Tigers this season. Weber went on to throw a career-high nine strikeouts, which is also the most by a Tiger this season.
The Tigers backed up Weber with three runs in the first inning, highlighted by Jazmyn Rollin’s two-run home run. The Tigers added two more in the second inning off a Cayla Kessinger two-RBI double.
In the second game Saturday, Missouri barely held on for a 11-7 win over California (8-5).
Missouri led 6-0 after the second inning as the Tigers relied on their power bats. Rollin and Hatti Moore both homered for the Tigers, raising their tie for the team lead in home runs to five. Moore hit a three-run bomb to right field in the first inning, while Rollin hit a two-run home run to left field in the second. This is the second time Rollin hit a home run in back-to-back games, the first coming in the NFCA Leadoff Classic against South Alabama Feb. 7 and Baylor Feb. 8.
The Tigers let their lead slip away slowly as California scored seven runs between the third and sixth inning to tie the game 7-7.
With both teams tied at seven in the seventh inning, Missouri’s Kimberly Wert came through with the biggest hit of the game for the Tigers. With two runners on and 2-1 count, Wert blasted a pitch to center field, giving the Tigers a three-run lead. Missouri would add an insurance run with a Megan Moll RBI single. Eli Daniel finished the game off and recorded the win for Missouri, throwing five strikeouts in her 2 ⅓ innings.
The Tigers will wrap up play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic as they take on Seattle U at 11 a.m. Sunday in Cathedral City, California.
Meet records fall for Missouri track and field at Missouri Collegiate Challenge
Two Missouri runners broke meet records on Saturday at the Missouri Collegiate Challenge at Hearnes Center.
Melissa Menghini broke the meet record in the women’s 800-meters with a time of 2:13.11. Missouri swept the top four positions in the event with Faramola Shonekan, Sarah Chapman and Reilly Revord taking second, third and fourth, respectively.
On the men’s side, Nylo Clarke set a new meet record in the men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 21.73 seconds. His teammates Nyles Thomas and Caulin Graves finished second and third to give Missouri a top-three sweep.
Other winners included Dylan Quisenberry in the 600-meter with a time of 1:25.17, Oaklee Hauschild in the mile with 4:24.08 and Jayson Ashford in the 60-meter dash with 6.8 seconds. He is now tied for sixth in program history in the event. Clarke took second in 6.84 seconds.
The 4x400-meter relay team of David Buckner, Cason Suggs, Zachary Charles, and Quisenberry took the win with a time of 3:22.15.
Jazmyn Shumaker finished second in the 60-meter, and Morgan O’Neal went 25.54 as she took first in the 200-meters.
For the field events, Jordan McClendon led a top-four sweep of the women’s weight throw. She won with a distance of 21.39 meters. Sydney Oberdiek took second with a throw of 18.50 meters, followed by Emily Stauffer and Sydney Johnson.
Jake Wirthwein finished third in the men’s shot put.
The Tigers move on to the SEC Championships Feb. 27-29 in College Station, Texas.
Tolton and Rock Bridge girls basketball secure wins
The Trailblazers overcame a four-point deficit after three quarters to knock off Cardinal Ritter 53-44 Saturday.
Tolton got out to a 12-4 lead and was up by six at the half, but Ritter outscored Tolton 18-8 in the third quarter to take the lead into the final period. Tolton ended the game on a run of its own and secured a nine-point win.
The Bruins traveled to Jackson and won 44-36.
CC women’s basketball demolishes Stephens on Senior Day
Columbia College set a program record for 3-pointers made with 21 in its 111-31 win over Stephens on Saturday.
CC was 21-of-37 from behind the arc and had at least 24 points in every quarter. The Cougars offensive dominance was led by Grey Hayes’ 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
The Cougars move to 23-5 and 19-3 in American Midwest Conference play. The Stars dropped their 19th straight conference game and are 6-22 overall and 1-21 in AMC play.
Stephens softball drops a pair of games
Stephens softball dropped to 0-4 on the season after two losses at the Winter Dome Tournament II in Davenport, Iowa.
The Stars fell to Saint Ambrose 11-3 in six innings before falling to Lincoln College 5-4 in extras after nine innings.

MU swimming earns top-10 finishes at SEC Championships
Missouri swim and dive concluded the Southeastern Conference swimming and diving championships on Saturday with the men taking fifth place and the women finishing in eighth.
Jennifer King won a tight finish against teammate Sarah Thompson in the consolation final of the women’s 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:53.43. Thompson earned a 1:53.51.
Nick Alexander and Dan Hein took seventh and eighth in the final of the men’s 200-yard back. Jack Dahlgren won the consolation final with a time of 1:42.14. That time would have beaten Alexander in the A final.
Katrina Brathwaite finished fourth in the consolation final of the women’s 200-yard breastroke with a time of 2:10.41. She was out touched by one one-hundredth of a second for third by Kentucky’s Jaclyn Hill.
Will Goodwin made the A final of the men’s 200-yard breaststroke and took eighth.
In the 400-yard freestyle relays, the Missouri men took eighth and the women took seventh.
For diving, freshman Maddie Huitt finished eighth in the women’s platform diving with a score of 234.70.
Up next for the Tigers is the Mizzou Qualifier on Feb. 29-Mar. 1, where athletes will try to make the time cuts for the 2020 Olympic Trials. trials hosted in Omaha, Nebraska, this June. After that, it is off to the NCAA championships in Indianapolis on March 25-28.