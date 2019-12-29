Tolton beat Lausanne 59-49 in the championship game Sunday night to win the Machen's Great 8 Classic.
Both teams got off to a slow start, but finished he fourth quarter tied 8-8. At halftime, Tolton led 20-13. At the end of the third quarter, Tolton led 43-31 and Lausanne could never come back.
Hickman boys basketball get win in tournament
Hickman defeated Lutheran South 72-55 Sunday in the final day of the Coaches v. Cancer Tournament.
The Kewpies dominated the entire game, starting with an 18-7 lead in the first quarter. They increased their lead in the second quarter, making it 49-21. At the end of the third quarter, the Kewpies were up 61-41.
Hickman girls basketball loses to St. Joe Benton in holiday tournament
Hickman lost 42-28 against St. Joe Benton in the seventh place game Sunday in the State Farm Holiday Tournament.
While the game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter, Benton had a 17-14 lead at halftime. Benton had a 7-0 run in the third quarter and Hickman was unable to recover.
Missouri wrestling at South Beach Duals
Missouri wrestling beat both Old Dominion 24-8 and Wyoming 22-10 Sunday at the South Beach Duals.
The Tigers will look to improve on their 2-0 start to the tournament when they take on Cornell and Lehigh Monday.