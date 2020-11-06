Behind four top-25 finishes, Tolton boys cross country won the Class 2 state championship Friday afternoon with 92 points. Fresh off of a second-place finish at the district meet, junior Garrett Wilmes was the Trailblazers’ top performer with an eighth-place finish. He ran the 5K in 16:51 . It was the first state championship in program history.
Senior Drew Freeman finished 18th. Freshman Owen Hartline, senior Jarod Aholt and sophomore Luke Robb were 34th, 35th and 38th, respectively, all crossing the finish line within 10 seconds of each other. Junior Zane Meyer and freshman Scott Hargis also put points on the board for Tolton after finishing in the top 50 of the 168-runner race.
Steelville took second place a distant 16 points behind the Trailblazers. Lexington finished third.
The win comes one day after the Tolton girls team finished eighth in the Class 3 championship. The event concludes Saturday with Classes 1 and 5, the latter of which contains the Hickman and Rock Bridge teams.
MU women’s golf struggles in first round of Liz Murphey Classic
Missouri is in last place out of 12 teams after the first round at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia. The Tigers shot 309, 21 strokes more than first-place Georgia.
Jessica Yuen and Noelle Beijer were Missouri’s top performers. Yuen is tied for 19th, while Beijer is tied for 28th.
Sophia Yoemans, Emily Staples and Brianne Bolden all competed in the first round as well.
The Tigers will tee of Saturday in the second round of the three-day event.
Columbia volleyball splits games at Benedictine College
Columbia College (10-2, 4-0 American Midwestern Conference) traveled to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas for a pair of nonconference games.
Game 1 saw the Cougars take on William Penn (13-7, 8-4 Heart of America Athletic Conference), located in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Columbia took the first set 25-13 in 38 rallies. William Penn took the next three sets 25-14, 25-22 and 25-19 to come away with the 3-1 match victory. Junior Sidney Branson and senior Jaqueline Silva led the way on the attack for the Cougars with 11 kills apiece. Silva also had 12 digs and three block assists.
Columbia started off sluggishly in Game 2 against Benedictine College (8-8, 5-6). The Ravens took Set 1 25-22, while the Cougars took Sets 2 and 3 25-21 and 25-20, respectively. Benedictine then took the fourth set 25-20 to force a fifth set, which Columbia eventually won 15-8. Silva kept the momentum going with a game-leading 18 kills and 16 digs. Branson also finished the match with 14 kills.
The Cougars will look to wrap up the season on a high note when they host conference rival Missouri Baptist (8-1, 4-0) on Thursday.