Tolton Catholic moves to 18-3 on the season after beating Jefferson City 9-0.
The Trailblazers scored seven of their nine runs in the fifth inning.
Tolton senior pitcher Paige Bedsworth pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out 15 Jefferson City batters.
Junior Sophie Angel led Tolton with 3 RBI, while sophomore Kate Guinn and freshman Madison Uptegrove both added 2 RBI.
Tolton hits the field next week in the Class 2 District 3 tournament , playing its first game against Linn at 2 p.m. Wednesday at South Callaway High School.
Missouri soccer loses in Tennessee
Missouri hoped to gain its first SEC road win since 2017, but fell short against Tennessee on Friday.
The Tigers lost 2-1 to the Lady Volunteers.
Redshirt junior Zoe Cross scored her first career goal in the last 10 minutes of the game.
Missouri fought hard for a win with lots of fouls and cards thrown throughout the game for both teams.
Although the Tigers were unable to get a win this week, Senior Cassidy Nurnberger was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
The team will play against Loisiana State University at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at home.