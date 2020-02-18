The Missouri swim and dive teams got off to a slow start on the first day of the SEC swimming and diving championships on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.
The women's 200-yard medley relay team of Hanna Hynes, Molly Winer, Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil took second behind Tennessee with a school record time of 1 minute, 35 seconds and 61 milliseconds.
They briefly led during the race until Tennessee's Erika Brown anchored with a freestyle leg of 20.57 seconds to propel the Volunteers to victory.
The men's 200-yard medley relay team of Daniel Hein, Nick Staver, Micah Slaton and Danny Kovac, which was seeded second, finished fifth with a time of 1:24.9. Texas A&M won the race with a time of 1:23.49.
In the 800-yard free relay, the Tigers finished 11th in the women's race, and fifth in the men's.
Missouri had only one diver in the finals. In the men's 3-meter, freshman Leonardo Garcia Varela finished eighth with a score of 342.65 after being seeded third going into the final session.
After Day 1, the men's team is placed sixth with 131 points and the women's team is in 10th position with 95.
The Tigers are back in action Wednesday with the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle to go along with the men's 1-meter diving. Preliminaries start at 9:30 a.m.