The 2019-20 season for Missouri Men's Golf got off to a stellar start in the first two rounds of the Turning Stone-Tiger Intercollegiate at Kaluhyat Course in Verona, N.Y.
At the end of Day 1, Missouri (6-under par 570) sits in second place behind North Carolina (23-under par 553). Mark Leroux's squad will look to push for the top spot on Monday as Missouri aims to secure the program's eighth consecutive Turning Stone championship.
Four out of five Tigers golfers shot even-par or better in the first third of the tournament. Senior Rory Franssen, playing in his final Turning Stone, had a great first day scoring 6-under 138 with 10 birdies. He currently sits tied third and is just four strokes off the lead.
Kelsey Mirts has record game for Cougars as Columbia College beat Ottawa University 6-1
The Columbia College women's soccer team improved their season to a 2-1 record after a 6-1 drubbing of the Ottawa University Braves in a nonconference matchup. The Cougars had the majority of the possession in the first half and opened the floodgates with a Kelsey Mirts goal off a Jewel Morelan assist. Mirts scored again in the 23rd, 25th and 32nd minutes to take the game away from the Braves. Ottawa's lone goal came just before halftime when Serna Douma converted of an free kick from Reighna Werner.
Columbia continued to assert their dominance in the second half with a Isabella Govero goal. Mirts closed it off in the 72nd minute with her fifth goal to set the school record for most goals in a single game.