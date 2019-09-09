The Minnesota Invitational has been a tournament to forget for Missouri women’s golf.
When Monday’s action was called, Missouri was tied with Minnesota for last in the 15-team tournament, 36-hole tournament.
The only relief the Tigers could find in Woodbury, Minnesota, on Monday came from Mother Nature. After a round and a half of poor play, Missouri’s second round was mercifully suspended by lightning and rain.
There was one bright spot for the Tigers: the play of junior Noelle Beijer. Six holes into her second round, Beijer led the Tigers at 2-under. She’s tied for fifth in the tournament thus far.
Missouri will finish the invitational on Tuesday.
Columbia College men’s golf competes at NAIA Memphis Shootout
Columbia College men’s golf found itself in the middle of the pack following the first round of the team’s season-opening match Monday at the NAIA Memphis Shootout on the TPC Southwind course in Memphis, Tennessee.
With a total team score of 609 over 36 holes, the Cougars sit seventh out of 19 squads headed into Tuesday’s second day. At 49-over par in a tight field, only nine strokes separate the Cougars from fifth-placed Holy Cross (Ind.) and the overall top five.
Dalton State, ranked No. 12 in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll, finished the day atop the team leaderboard at 7-over, a massive 22 strokes ahead of the field.
CC’s individual leader Monday was Laithan Sublette who finished tied for 27th at 13-over. The sophomore from Palmyra enters the second day five strokes outside of the top 15 and 17 strokes behind leader Callum Blinkhorn of Lindsey Wilson College.
Noah Wilson finished a stroke back of Sublette and tied for 30th, while Jesper Holke-Farnam and Gage Brauns each finished 16-over and tied for 36th. Cameron VanLeer rounded out CC’s fivesome at 17-over and tied for 39th.
Second round play at TPC Southwind begins today at 8 a.m.
Stephens soccer smoked at Evangel
The Stars conceded six second-half goals on their way to a 10-0 defeat to Evangel on the road in Springfield Monday evening. With the loss, Stephens is now 3-3 on the season.
The Stars return to action at noon on Saturday at Freed-Hardeman.
Tolton loses at Osage
The Tolton girls tennis team was thoroughly outmatched Monday, falling 9-0 to Osage in Osage Beach.
Next up for the Trailblazers is a 4:30 p.m. match on Tuesday at Battle.
Battle Girls tennis falls to Hannibal
The Spartans were blanked Monday in Hannibal, falling 9-0 to the Pirates.
Battle returns to the court at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a home meeting with Tolton.
Tolton volleyball picks up first win
Strong defense and great serving paved the way for the Tolton Trailblazers to capture their first win of the season, a straight-set win, versus the Centralia Panthers on Monday night.
The Blazers won the first set of the match 25-11 thanks to their strong serving and the Panthers’ inability to pass.
Tolton jumped out to an early 14-6 lead in the second set behind great setting that set up by powerful kills that Centralia wasn’t able to stop. With Tolton ahead 22-9, Centralia went on a run that put the Blazers on the defensive for the first time in the match. The Panthers closed the gap to a score of 23-17 before the Blazers finally ended it with a 25-17 victory.
The win gave new head coach Chris Viers his first win at Tolton as the team improved to 1-6 on the season. He said he believes the team is growing and learning how to play the game better after inheriting a roster with a majority of freshmen and sophomores.
Tolton continues play at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at California High School.