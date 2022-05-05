Missouri track and field announced the addition of long-distance runner Daniel Brookling on Thursday. Hailing from Arborfield Cross, England, Brookling set his most recent indoor personal best in the 1,500 meter with a time of 3 minutes, 50.22 seconds on Jan. 23.
In outdoor competition, Brookling ran a 1:54.27 in the 800 on April 2. His most recent PRs in the 1,500 and 3,000 came in 2021, running 3:48.37 and 8:45.56, respectively.
Brookling set his last personal best in the 5,000 in 2020 with a time of 14:54.