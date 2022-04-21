Missouri track and field returns to competition Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Crimson Tide Invitational following a weekend without full events.
The Tigers open with the women’s hammer throw 2 p.m. Friday with senior Emily Stauffer headlining for Missouri. Junior Sydney Oberdiek will throw in the invitational women’s hammer throw at 6:30 p.m. Friday, when the top-nine of the 16 competitors advance to the finals.
Track events will follow at 8 p.m., as 14 Tigers are slated for the the men’s and women’s 1500-meter race. Women’s discus opens competition at 9 a.m. Saturday, and track events follow at 1 p.m.
Both days of the Crimson Tide Invitational will be live streamed on SECN+ and live results will be posted to PT Timing.