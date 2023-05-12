Ross Lovich hit for the cycle, and Missouri baseball got off to a strong start and never looked back in its 13-3 run-rule victory in seven innings in its series opener against Georgia on Friday at Taylor Stadium.
Lovich hit a leadoff double in the first, tripled in the second, singled in the third and hit a home run in the seventh in a 4-for-5 day at the plate.
Luke Mann continued his home run streak with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, scoring Lovich.
The Tigers pulled away in the second , scoring four runs. Lovich hit an RBI single to score Cam Chick. Trevor Austin followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, giving Missouri a 4-0 lead.
The strong inning continued for Missouri with a pair of home runs from Mann and Hank Zeisler. Mann hit his second home run of the game to left field, and Zeisler followed with a solo home run to extend the Tigers' lead to 6-0.
The momentum continued to shift Missouri's way in the bottom of the fourth. Austin scored on a balk by Georgia pitcher Nolan Crisp. On the next batter, Ty Wilmsmeyer extended the Tigers's lead to 8-1 with an RBI single to score Tre Morris.
Chandler Murphy started on the mound for Missouri. The right-hander struck out four batters, giving up four hits and two runs in five innings of work.
Missouri will look to clinch a key series win at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.