Missouri baseball was shut out for six innings, but a three-run seventh lifted the Tigers over San Francisco for a 4-1 win. The Dons found success keeping Missouri’s offense silent for most of the game, but faltered down the stretch.
The Tigers (10-2) weren’t given many scoring opportunities early, but when they found one in the seventh they made sure it didn’t go to waste.
Luke Mann started the inning off singling up the middle. It was only the third time in the game that Missouri had gotten someone on base. Mann advanced to third on a balk and a wild pitch before getting driven home by Torin Montgomery, who now leads the Tigers with 12 RBI. Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich each got a hit and added a run before the inning ended.
Lovich added a final insurance run in the ninth inning before the Tigers turned the ball over to Austin Cheeley to close the game out. Lovich was perfect from the plate going 4-4 with two RBI. The sophomore is now tied for a team high 17 hits and is on a four-game hitting streak.
Austin Troesser got the start on the mound for Missouri. Continuing his strong start to the season, Troesser pitched 4⅓ innings, giving up one run on three hits. He ran into trouble in the fifth inning after letting two runners get on base and gave up an RBI single to Lane Oliphant. Troesser is 3-0 on the season with a 2.45 ERA.
Christian Wall relieved Troesser after the single and got out of the inning striking out two batters. Wall only pitched one inning.In the sixth he walked the bases loaded and got pulled in favor of Tony Neubeck. Neubeck forced a pair of strikeouts, ending the inning and allowing no runs. He pitched a total of 2⅔ innings and surrendered no runs on two hits.
In the ninth inning, Missouri entrusted its closer Cheeley to finish the game. After a rough outing against Gonzaga on Wednesday, Cheeley delivered, striking out two to earn his fourth save on the season. The transfer from Middle Tennessee has become an important arm out of the bullpen for the Tigers. He has appeared in six games and is credited with one win to go along with his saves.
It was a good bounce-back performance for Missouri’s bullpen. The bullpen blew a four-run lead against the Bulldogs and gave up seven runs in one inning. The pitching staff as a whole has vastly improved from last year and the results show as Missouri is five wins away from last year’s season total (15) in just 12 games.