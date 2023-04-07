Although Missouri softball boasted some noteworthy offensive performances in the second game of its series against LSU, the Tigers were unable to cinch the back-to-back win.
Missouri fell to No. 11 LSU 3-1 on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to even the series 1-1.
Freshman first baseman Katie Chester paced Missouri (23-17, 3-11 SEC) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a single and a home run. Chester's long ball to left field in the seventh inning marked her first homer in Southeastern Conference play and her third of the season.
Kara Daly extended her hitting streak to three-straight games, tallying her ninth double of the season and 11th in her career.
LSU (32-7, 5-6) snatched the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it for the rest of the game.
The home team tallied three runs, starting with a solo homer by Georgia Clark and followed by two RBI singles to extend the lead.
Missouri couldn't answer, stranding runners in scoring position in the two innings to follow.
The Tigers' only run of the game came from Chester's solo homer in the seventh. The freshman was the first at the plate and her teammates fell 1-2-3 behind her in the lineup.
Laurin Krings fielded the loss in the circle after four innings pitched. Freshman Taylor Pannell made her thirteenth appearance of the season, relieving Krings in the circle and pitching two-straight shutout innings to wrap the game.
The teams are tied in the conference series behind Missouri's shock 8-6 victory Thursday. Missouri and LSU conclude the three-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday.