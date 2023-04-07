Katie Chester mug

Katie Chester

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Although Missouri softball boasted some noteworthy offensive performances in the second game of its series against LSU, the Tigers were unable to cinch the back-to-back win.

Missouri fell to No. 11 LSU 3-1 on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to even the series 1-1. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you