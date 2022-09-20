Missouri soccer didn't hang around this season.
The Tigers opened their conference slate Friday with a win at home over then-undefeated and then-ranked Auburn.
Next up: LSU on the road.
Last season, Missouri lost its first five SEC contests. This season, however, the Tigers (4-3-1 1-0 SEC) have marquee wins over Auburn and Kansas and have come up just a goal short against Ohio State and Illinois.
And the schedule doesn't lighten up as MU heads further into conference play.
Missouri and LSU have not played each other since 2020, prior to the hiring of MU coach Stefanie Golan. The contest went to double overtime before ending in a 1-1 draw.
LSU (6-1-2, 1-0) has also started its season strong. Its lone loss came on the road against No. 4 Rutgers on Sept. 11, a week before a 2-1 road win over Vanderbilt in its conference opener.
Finding the net hasn't been a problem for LSU through nonconference play and its first SEC contest. LSU blanked Stephen F. Austin 5-0 in its season opener and netted 12 goals during a four-game winning streak to start September.
Overall, LSU has outscored its opponents 24-10 and outshot its opponents 59-37. Freshman Ida Hermannsdottir, who has competed on the national level for Iceland at two different age groups as well as the senior team, has led the charge offensively with five goals. She netted the game winner in the second half against Vanderbilt.
The Missouri defense will have its hands full with a potent LSU offense, but the back line has proven they're up to the task.
Anchored by team captain Grace Pettet, MU's defense has shut out against Auburn and Southeast Missouri State. The defense only allowed one goal to Southern Illinois, Omaha, Kansas and Illinois.
