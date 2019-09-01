With just under three minutes left in extra time, Sarah Luebbert stepped up to the penalty spot with the game on the line.
After forward Janna Singleton drew a penalty on a foul by the Xavier goalie in the box, Luebbert stepped up to take the penalty shot.
"I reminded myself 'you've been practicing these you know what to do, just pass the ball into the corner,'" Luebbert said.
That's exaclty what she did, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper, off the post and into the bottom left corner for her second goal of the night that gave Missouri (4-0) a 3-2 win over Xavier (2-0-2).
Her first goal came in the second minute, when midfielder Madison Lewis placed a through ball that cut through the defense and placed Luebbert right at the doorstep of the goal.
Luebbert then took one touch and calmly struck a shot past the goalkeeper to give Missouri an early lead with her first goal of the season.
"She's our attacking force and our leadership force," coach Bryan Blitz said. "She's in really good form right now."
Early in the second half, Missouri looked to be in control when defender Peyton Joseph headed home a cross from Lewis in the 50th minute, but the Tigers unraveled and blew a 2-0 lead in the final 40 minutes of regulation.
Xavier forward Jackie Richards slotted home a shot in the 58th minute and Missouri still looked safe, but then Emily Burton pulled the Musketeers level with a goal in the game's final minute.
With 52 seconds left, Missouri goalkeeper Peyton Bauman parried a shot off the crossbar only for it to land at the feet of Burton, who struck home the equalizer and forced extra time.
Missouri's dominance in the first 50 minutes was in large part due to the play of Lewis, who had a pair of assists and spread passes all over the field that opened up the game for her attackers.
Early in the second half, Lewis struck again with a pinpoint cross that was headed home by Joseph, her first career goal in her 61st career game, giving Missouri a two-goal lead.
Then the Missouri midfield seemed to vanish as Xavier took over a majority of possession and took control of the game offensively.
Extra time looked to be fruitless for both sides, but the late winner showed resiliency for a team that was 1-4-2 in extra time games last season and fell short in a lot of close contests.
"It's really reassuring to know that we have a team that will fight to the last minute," Luebbert said. "It's a competitiveness and a will to win that we didn't have last year."
Next, Missouri continues its non-conference homestand when it plays Murray State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Walton Stadium.