Pitcher Logan Lunceford throws a pitch

Missouri right-hander Logan Lunceford throws a pitch against Western Illinois on March 7 at Taylor Stadium.

 Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian

Missouri pitcher Logan Lunceford took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his return to the Tigers for the 2024 baseball season.

Lunceford, who reportedly entered the transfer portal June 1, finished his freshman season as one of two Mizzou pitchers to start more than 10 games and pitch at least as many innings as the Tigers had games played.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700