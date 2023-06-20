Missouri pitcher Logan Lunceford took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his return to the Tigers for the 2024 baseball season.
Lunceford, who reportedly entered the transfer portal June 1, finished his freshman season as one of two Mizzou pitchers to start more than 10 games and pitch at least as many innings as the Tigers had games played.
The right-hander started 11 games and made two relief appearances for Mizzou. He finished the season with a 3-5 record and a 6.00 ERA, striking out 68 batters across 54 innings of work.
Mizzou softball loses Frizell to Louisville
Riley Frizell, who started 49 games for Missouri softball this spring, appears to be headed to Louisville for her senior season. On Tuesday, Frizell tweeted: “Go cards baby” accompanied by a photo of her in a Louisville uniform.
Frizell reportedly entered the transfer portal in late May, shortly after the conclusion of the Tigers’ season. She appeared in 56 of Mizzou’s 61 games, spending most of her time at first base.
Frizell hit .216 with five home runs and a .665 OPS in 134 at-bats.
Missouri finished last in the Southeastern Conference but made the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost in the Norman Regional, with eventual national champion Oklahoma coming out of the group.
Louisville, which finished fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, also lost in regional play.