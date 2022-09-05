Missouri men's golf junior Jack Lundin opened his season with a tied-for-first-place finish Monday at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate on the Kaluhyat course at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, leading the Tigers to the team title.
Lundin posted the low round of the event in Round 1 with a 7-under 65. He followed that up with 68 to take a three-shot lead over Stetson junior Matt Gauntlett into the final 18 holes.
Gauntlett posted the final round's lowest number — 67 — to catch Lundin at the top at 13-under 203. The Missouri golfer bogeyed his penultimate hole en route to a closing 70 to miss out on a solo title.
The Tigers won the event by 11 strokes over the Hatters, posting 16 under over the course of the three rounds.
MU senior Charlie Crockett earned all-tournament honors, finishing 6 under after three straight rounds of 70.
Trinity transfer DJ Springer, playing in his first event for Missouri, finished tied for 12th at 2 over. Freshman Alfons Bondesson closed with a 77 to drop out of the top 10 and into a tie for 16th at 5 over in his first outing as Tiger. Graduate student Tommy Boone finished tied for 31st.
Competing as an individual for Missouri at the event and thus unable to contribute to the team score, Dawson Meek finished tied for 24th at 7 over, four strokes ahead of Boone.
The Tigers return to action Friday at the Rod Myers Invitational hosted by Duke in Durham, North Carolina.