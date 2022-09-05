Jack Lundin

Courtesy of MU Athletics Jack Lundin

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri men's golf junior Jack Lundin opened his season with a tied-for-first-place finish Monday at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate on the Kaluhyat course at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, leading the Tigers to the team title.

Lundin posted the low round of the event in Round 1 with a 7-under 65. He followed that up with 68 to take a three-shot lead over Stetson junior Matt Gauntlett into the final 18 holes. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you