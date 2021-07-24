Incoming Missouri men's golf transfer Jack Lundin needed a low number in his fourth and final round Saturday to finish in the top five in the Porter Cup.
And the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native did just that, posting a 6-under 64, the low round of the day by two strokes, to leap into a tie for fifth at Niagara Fall Country Club in Lewiston, New York.
Lundin finished the week 7-under for 72 holes, four strokes behind University of Alabama at Birmingham senior Ben Reichert, who took home the title.
It had been an up-and-down week for Lundin up until the final round. He sandwiched rounds of 68 and 67 in Rounds 1 and 3, respectively, with a second-round 74. He went bogey-free in Round 4, recording six birdies and 12 pars in the final-round charge.
He will be a sophomore when he joins the Tigers in the new season, having played one year at Nebraska, where he recorded a 74.67 scoring average.