Jack Lundin paced the Missouri men's golf team Sunday during the first two rounds of the Auburn Tiger Invitational.
Play in Round 2 was suspended until Monday morning and will be followed immediately by final-round coverage. Missouri currently has sole possession of eighth place with a team score of 3-over par.
Lundin surged upward during Round 1 where he shot a 4-under 68.
The ' sophomore followed it up with a second round where he is 1-over with four holes to play. He currently has a share of seventh place.
Missouri's top finisher from the spring opener, Yu-Ta Tsai, made a crucial eagle on the 12th hole during his second round to sit at 1-over with four holes left to play in his second round.
Jack Parker knocked in back-to-back birdies on the back nine of his second round but also made two bogeys before play was halted with Parker having five holes to finish Monday. He currently has a share of 47th and is 4-over.
Tommy Boone and Charlie Crockett are both 5-over and have a share of 56th place.
Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson, who is competing as the team's individual, struggled throughout his first day of the spring season, finishing 12-over and tied for 82nd.