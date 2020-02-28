Missouri baseball dropped its third straight game Friday, falling in the team's first outing of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic to Baylor, 4-2.
Like several of their previous games, the Tigers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after a ground out by Chad McDaniel scored Clayton Peterson. Peterson's walk to begin the inning marked the seventh game in a row he has reached base safely.
Starter Ian Bedell then retired Baylor's first six batters, holding the Bears scoreless until the third inning. Two errors in the bottom of the third by shortstop Austin James, plus a couple of well-timed hits, brought two runs home for Baylor, giving the Bears a 2-1 lead.
Missouri tied the game in the fifth inning after Seth Halvorsen crossed the plate following an RBI sacrifice fly to center field by McDaniel. The hit gave McDaniel his fourth game of the season with a RBI.
However, the tie didn't last long, and the Tigers didn't score again.
A solo home run by Baylor's Mack Mueller in the sixth inning allowed the Bears to reclaim the lead and go up 3-2. In the eighth inning, Mueller once again sent another solo shot flying out of left field to extend Baylor's lead, 4-2.
"We gave this game away," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. "Defensively, we didn't get it done. Offensively, we didn't get it done when given opportunities with runners in scoring position. We just have to keep grinding things out. We have to get better. We're leaving runs on the field."
Though the Tigers as a whole struggled at the plate, offensive standouts Mark Vierling and Brandt Belk continued to perform. Vierling went 2-for-3 on the day, marking his fourth multi-hit game so far this season. Additionally, a leadoff sixth-inning single by Belk extended his current hitting streak to eight games.
While Bedell did not get the win, his pitching performance was also a bright spot for Missouri.
"He had a solid start today," Bieser said in the release. "He had a couple pitches where he didn't really bury his breaking ball. Execute there and he could've gone a little deeper in the game. Whenever we get a start like that from a pitcher, you have to be able to score some runs behind him."
Bedell allowed seven hits and three runs, though only one earned, in 6.1 innings of work for the Tigers, while also recording seven strikeouts. Later in the game, freshman Shane Wilhelm produced 0.2 scoreless frames of relief in his second-consecutive successful outing for the Missouri bullpen.
The Tigers (4-5) will return to Minute Maid Park at 11 a.m. Saturday to take on No. 22 Oklahoma (7-2) for Day 2 of the tournament.
The game will be broadcast on MLB.com, the MLB At Bat app and on KTGR.