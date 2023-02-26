Missouri baseball hung on after a strong start in its 9-5 victory over Florida International, securing a 3-1 victory inits four-game series in Miami, Florida.
Rorik Maltrud had a stellar start on the mound for the Tigers. The fifth-year senior struck out six batters and only allowed one hit in four innings.
The Tigers also got off to a strong start offensively. Luke Mann hit a home run to right field at the start of the game. Senior Matt Garcia added a two-run home run in the second inning to make the score 3-0.
The Panthers did not go away quietly.
FIU scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Junior Dante Girardi hit an RBI single, and junior Ryne Guida hit a two-run RBI double to drive redshirt senior Mike Rosario and Girardi home to cut Missouri's lead to 4-3.
Sixth-year senior infielder Hank Zeisler, who hit a home run in each game this weekend, launched a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to extend the Tigers' lead to 8-3.
Trevor Austin and Garcia each recorded an RBI for Missouri. Austin hit a sacrifice RBI in the seventh inning, and Garcia hit an RBI single to bring Austin home in the top of the ninth inning to make the score 9-5.
Missouri (5-2) will host Lindenwood (2-5) for its home opener at 3 p.m. Tuesday.