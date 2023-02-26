Rorik Maltrud

Rorik Maltrud

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri baseball hung on after a strong start in its 9-5 victory over Florida International, securing a 3-1 victory inits four-game series in Miami, Florida.

Rorik Maltrud had a stellar start on the mound for the Tigers. The fifth-year senior struck out six batters and only allowed one hit in four innings. 

