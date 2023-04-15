Luke Mann hit a home run in the second at-bat of the game, which was the beginning of his seven-RBI outing that helped Missouri baseball blow out Texas A&M 13-5 for its first Southeastern Conference road victory of the season in the series finale Saturday in College Station, Texas.
The Tigers (22-13, 5-10 SEC) began to pull away in the fourth inning. Mann was walked with the bases loaded to score Matt Garcia. Trevor Austin followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, which drove Cam Chick home and made the score 6-3.
Mann was then ruled out at second base in an attempt to steal second base, but his attempt allowed Ty Wilmsmeyer to run home.
Missouri continued to extend its lead in the sixth. Mann hit his second home run of the game, this time a two-run blast, to give the Tigers a 9-4 lead.
The momentum continued to go the Tigers’ way in the top of the seventh. Garcia was walked with the bases loaded. Mann followed with a three-run RBI double to score Wilmsmeyer, Garcia and Carlos Peña, extending Missouri’s lead to 13-4.
The signs of a blowout were there in the first inning. Tre Morris followed Mann’s solo blast with a three-run homer to left field that gave Missouri a four-run lead.
Chandler Murphy started on the mound for Missouri. The righty struck out four batters and allowed seven hits and four runs, including a pair of home runs from Trevor Werner in the opening three innings that briefly cut the deficit to one run for the Aggies (22-14, 7-8).
MU reliever Austin Troesser entered the game in the fifth inning for the Tigers. The junior recorded four strikeouts and only allowed one hit in 2⅔ innings of work. Zach Franklin closed the game for Missouri, pitching one-hit ball over two innings.
The Aggies took the series after winning the opener 13-5 on Friday and following that up with a 13-1 win Saturday.
Missouri will look to build off this victory as it returns home for a rematch with Missouri State at 6 p.m Tuesday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Bears 10-1 last Tuesday in Springfield.