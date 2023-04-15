Luke Mann (copy)

Luke Mann

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Luke Mann hit a home run in the second at-bat of the game, which was the beginning of his seven-RBI outing that helped Missouri baseball blow out Texas A&M 13-5 for its first Southeastern Conference road victory of the season in the series finale Saturday in College Station, Texas.

The Tigers (22-13, 5-10 SEC) began to pull away in the fourth inning. Mann was walked with the bases loaded to score Matt Garcia. Trevor Austin followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, which drove Cam Chick home and made the score 6-3.

