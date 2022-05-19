It took until the final series, but Missouri baseball picked up its first Southeastern Conference road win of the season.
Third baseman Luke Mann kicked off the scoring in the first inning, continuing his impressive power display with home run No. 16 on the season. Heading into the third inning, Missouri (27-22, 9-19) and Georgia (34-19, 14-14) were knotted at 1, but Mann crushed a grand slam over the right field wall for his second of the game. The Tigers never relented the lead on their way to an 11-3 win.
The first four batters in Missouri’s lineup combined to go 9 for 17 with eight RBI on the night. Ty Wilmsmeyer added another run on a solo home run. Junior Spencer Miles threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs and 12 strikeouts.
Entering the contest, the Tigers were 0-12 on the road in conference play. Missouri trails Alabama and Kentucky by 1½ games for a bid to the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers will meet the Bulldogs again at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Athens.