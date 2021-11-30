Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns is stepping down from his position after eight seasons, the program announced Tuesday morning.
Burns will be departing the program to pursue a professional opportunity at Boost Treadmills. He will stay with the Tigers as a volunteer assistant coach until the program finds a new head coach.
Burns was brought into the program in 2013 after spending four years coaching at Bradley University. During his eight seasons with Missouri, he mentored 15 All-Americans, seven conference team champions, six national champions and an Olympian in Karissa Schweizer.
Burns also played a key role in the development of the Gans Creek cross country course, which hosted the Southeastern Conference Championships on Oct. 2 and will host the NCAA Midwest Regionals in 2022 and NCAA National Championships in 2025.
“I am excited to start this new challenge that will allow me to continue to nurture all the relationships I have built in coaching over the years and provide some more weekend time to support our four son’s athletic endeavors,” Burns said in a newsrelease.