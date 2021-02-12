Missouri tennis lost 4-2 to Memphis on Friday, its first loss in more than a month.
Despite the final outcome, Missouri got off to an early lead in doubles play. On court one, senior Marta Oliveira and junior Bronte Murgett won in a dominating 6-1 fashion. Meanwhile, on court two, senior Ellie Wright and sophomore Elys Ventura lost 6-2.
When both courts had finished, seniors Gabrielle Goldin and Serena Nash were staring at a 5-4 deficit and were on the brink of defeat. Goldin and Nash won three straight games to finish with a 7-5 victory, securing the doubles point for Missouri.
Oliveira was the only player to win her singles match. Missouri dropped courts one, two, four and five to ultimately lose to Memphis 4-2.
The loss dropped Missouri to 10-3. It broke an eight-match win streak and was the Tigers’ first loss since Jan. 16.
Missouri has a chance to rebound from the loss 1 p.m. Sunday at home against Iowa State.