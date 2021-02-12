Missouri tennis lost for the first time in over a month to Memphis on Friday.
Despite the final outcome, Missouri got off to an early lead in doubles play. On court one, senior Marta Oliveira and junior Bronte Murgett won in a dominating 6-1 fashion. Meanwhile, on court two, senior Ellie Wright and sophomore Elys Ventura lost 6-2.
When both courts had finished, seniors Gabrielle Goldin and Serena Nash were staring at a 5-4 deficit and were on the brink of defeat. The rest of the team began to rally around them and the senior duo fed off of that energy. Goldin and Nash won three straight games to finish with a 7-5 victory, securing the doubles point for Missouri.
Unfortunately, Oliveira was the only player to win her singles match. Missouri dropped courts one, two, four and five to ultimately lose to Memphis 4-2.
The loss drops Missouri to a 10-3 record on the season and breaks an eight-game win streak. Missouri has a chance to rebound from the loss against Iowa State at 1 p.m. Sunday at home.