Menghini gets MU cross-country off to fast start in Mizzou XC Open

Coming into the home stretch, head coach Marc Burns was nervous as a flock of five Missouri women's cross country runners came down a hill before the race's final push.
Ahead of them was Megan Kress, a senior from Saint Louis University and the front-runner as the finish line approached.
“We’re coming down that final straightaway and I'm here like, ‘Let’s go,’” Burns said. “One of the things we talked about is how I wanted us to finish with five across the line together.”
Then senior Melissa Menghini led the quintet of Missouri runners as they blew past the leader. Burns' wish was granted: Menghini, in a white jersey as an unattached runner but unofficially still a member of the team, and four runners in yellow MU jerseys crossed the finish line in unison.
Menghini inched out her teammates and gave Missouri the first victory in a team sweep at the MU XC Opener at LA Nickell Golf Course on Friday. The Tigers beat in-state rivals Saint Louis and Missouri State.
Menghini crossed the finish line with the winning time of 14:00.20 in the women's 4K race.
"She did great," Burns said. "I was really happy with what she did out there today."
Due to redshirting in track seasons while at the University of New Hamphsire, Menghini has one cross country season of eligibility left at Missouri, with two years of eligibility in track. She ran unattached to preserve the possibility of redshirting this cross country season.
"We're waiting to see if we want to run her this year or wait a year," Burns said. "It's not just about her. It's more about the team to see where we need to put her."
Burns said the team will make a decision on her redshirt before the Tigers travel to the Commodore Classic in Nashville on Sept. 14.
Less than a second behind Menghini was a group made up of senior Sarah Chapman, sophomore Mikayla Reed, redshirt senior Jordyn Kleve and freshman Ginger Murnieks.
Chapman and Murnieks both impressed in their Missouri debuts. Chapman is a transfer from England while Murnieks is a freshman from Lee's Summit. Both will challenge for spots at the top of Missouri's roster.
“That was (Chapman’s) first race here and she made it look easy,” Burns said. “Ginger Murnieks made it look like a walk in the park. She’s looked that way in training the last few weeks, so it was good to see that translate to racing.”
The pack running style used by the women's team was by design. Both the men's and women's teams ran the meet with their training groups from workouts. That'll be the strategy for the rest of the season so runners can work together during meets.
"It's going to be our goal," Reed said. "When you're running next to someone you know, you can communicate and lean on each other and get help from each other when you need it during races."
Burns said it will help prepare for meets later in the season when there will be more teams and a higher level of competition.
“When you get 400 people in a race, it really helps having a teammate next to you to work together in groups. So we have to practice that,” Burns said.
Wood and George pace the MU men with a one-two finish
A day full of rain filled LA Nickell Golf Course with puddles, which gave Missouri's duo from across the pond a home-field advantage.
“This is nothing like (what) we’ve ran at home,” said Thomas George, a redshirt senior from Gloucester, England.
Senior Kieran Wood, who came to Columbia from Cambridge in the U.K., and George were neck-and-neck with Saint Louis runner Aaron Dugan before they pulled away in the last 2K of the 6K race.
"It was really important to put the hammer down and make a statement," Burns said.
Both passed Dugan and crossed the finish line together, with George beating Wood by a step and finishing with a winning time of 18:55.44.
Both admitted the conditions worked in their favor.
"We've run in worse conditions," Wood said. "I thought this was going to help us a little bit."
Behind Wood and George was a trio of second-year MU runners, with sophomores Oaklee Hauschild and Martin Prodanov running with redshirt freshman Victor Mugeche.
Those three will be very important to Missouri's success in future meets as the final three scoring runners and could make or break the Tiger's season.
"That second pack is going to decide the team," Wood said. "Me and Tom can achieve a certain amount individually. But as a team, we need those guys."
Finishing fourth, fifth, and sixth seemed like a step in the right direction for the trio, especially for Mugeche, who made his debut after redshirting his freshman season.
"I'm really excited about Victor," Burns said. "He's a state champion in Missouri. Lots of high hopes and expectations for him. I expect him to get better and better each race."
Prodanov ran with the second pack, but Burns said he will be expected to move up this season and run with the George and Wood duo.
After a long track season where he competed at the U23 European Championships in July, the strategy is to bring Prodanov along slowly before the season's stretch run.
"We need him to be running up there with those guys and I think he can do it,” Burns said.
Even though the meet was more of a controlled workout against two in-state opponents, Burns said the two-team sweep was a promising start to the season.
"It validates all the summer work these guys did," Burns said. "They are laying a great foundation for the year ahead."
Next up, Missouri travels to Nashville Sept. 14 for the Commodore Classic .
