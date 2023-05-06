Down one run heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, Missouri softball needed to score if it wanted to hold off No. 12 Arkansas in Saturday’s matchup at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Just one run would do the trick to at least keep the Tigers in the game.
The inning’s leadoff hitter and Rock Bridge alum Maddie Snider was up first for MU.
On the second pitch from senior Chenise Delce, Snider smashed a solo home run to right field to even the score at 3.
Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold went down behind Snider, and it almost looked like Game 2 of the Battle Line Rivalry series might see the ninth inning.
Jefferson City High School alum Kara Daly still had a chance at the plate, though. She didn’t need much to put something together — only one pitch to be exact.
The third baseman clobbered her ninth homer of the season over the left field fence to clinch Missouri’s 4-3 upset victory over Arkansas.
“I honestly blacked out running the bases,” Daly said of her walk-off home run. “I was just so excited to go and see my teammates.”
MU coach Larissa Anderson said she “had a good feeling” when she watched Daly make contact with the ball. Anderson said, if anything, she “knew it was going to go long.”
Saturday’s win evened the weekend series 1-1 ahead of Sunday’s rubber match and Mizzou’s final home game of the regular season. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. The Tigers were shut out in a 9-0 run-rule loss to the Razorbacks on Friday.
Arkansas (38-15, 14-9 Southeastern Conference) was on the board early after back-to-back solo homers in the second inning by Cylie Halvorson and Kristina Foreman.
Desperate for runs, Missouri (32-23, 6-17) started stringing hits together behind a pair of singles, a fielder’s choice and smart base running to eventually tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the fifth.
The game stayed tied until the eighth, when the Razorbacks scraped across a run on a sacrafice fly.
Freshman Taylor Pannell registered her first win in the circle. She relieved Tigers starter Laurin Krings after Krings went 7⅔ innings.
Missouri will have one more chance to win a conference series Sunday before heading to the SEC Tournament next week in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“Why not us?” Anderson said. “The game doesn’t care what we did yesterday. The game doesn’t care that we won today. So tomorrow’s a new slate.”