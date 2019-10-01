Mike Eierman could see it before anyone else.
It was 2005 and Eierman, then an assistant wrestling coach at Missouri, was looking to open a facility of his own to host private lessons for kids and teenagers. Alongside two parents of children he would be coaching, Eierman estimates he looked at around 50 properties. But it was the house in the woods near Little Dixie Lake outside Fulton that stood out to him.
“I’m envisioning this in my head,” Eierman recalled. “I’m seeing the building built. I’m seeing the wrestlers pulling up. And [the parents] were like, ‘Why would they come out here?’”
Eierman knew his choice of location was unconventional, especially for his Columbia-based clientele. But with faith in his equally unconventional style of coaching, built upon years of observations as an assistant, he soon had kids and their families making the pilgrimage to the wrestling mat found in his newly built garage.
Over a decade later, it’s fair to say that Eierman Elite Wrestling Club has made a difference. After years of coaching and mentoring young Mid-Missouri wrestlers, Mike was named a finalist in September for the Hometown Heroes Award, an annual program sponsored by Quicken Loans and FloSports, a sports streaming platform.
Eierman first had the idea of opening his own wrestling club when he began to sense flaws in the way other coaches ran their practices.
“People take 20, 30 minutes at the beginning of practice to warm up,” Eierman said. “Obviously running in circles and rolling your arms have absolutely nothing to do with wrestling. It’s just wasted time. So when I would go into practices (as an assistant), I would bring a stopwatch and click it when I thought it was effective and then I would click it twice if I thought it was ineffective, and it would blow the coaches’ minds away.”
Eierman said he would often identify huge swaths of practices as lost time using his stopwatch technique, and he vowed to eliminate such distractions once he could take charge of his own program. Coupling that strategy with a passion for molding young wrestlers, he began the search that led him to the house by the lake.
“I saw that at a young age, you can kind of develop them the way you think they’re supposed to be developed,” Eierman said of his attraction to working with younger athletes. “I just looked at it as, ‘This can be more of a full time gig. I can buy a house, build a building on it and put a wrestling mat in there and just kind of go to work.’”
It only takes a short list of names to understand the success Eierman has had on the mat with his pupils. Olympic medalist and recent world champion J’den Cox and three-time NCAA All-American Jaydin Eierman both grew up wrestling in Mike Eierman’s garage, and when UFC welterweight fighter Ben Askren wrestled at MU from 2003-2007, he worked individually with Mike Eierman.
But it is off the mat where Eierman has arguably made the greatest impact.
Jaydin Clayton was 6 years old when he began wrestling under Eierman at a club in Columbia. As time went by, their relationship grew until it came to transcend wrestling. Clayton had lacked a father figure growing up, but that changed once Eierman began dating Clayton’s mother. Eierman and Clayton bonded on and off the mat until Jaydin, as he moved on to MU for his collegiate career, adopted Eierman’s last name to honor his coach’s impact on his life.
“He and my mom ended up splitting up when I was in high school, but he still was that father to me and I still identified him as my father, so our bond never settled,” Jaydin Eierman said. “And now it’s to the point where I call him my dad. Everybody knows him as my dad.”
It was Jaydin who nominated Mike for the Hometown Heroes Award after hearing about the program on social media earlier this year.
“Thinking about all the things that he’s done for me and all the kids that have been through his club and all the people whose lives he’s changed, I wanted to give back to him and show him how much he means to us,” Jaydin said.
Cox, the Columbia product who came home with an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, is probably the most well-known wrestler to develop under Mike. He joined Eierman Elite at age 10, according to previous Missourian reporting, and went on to win four high school state titles at Hickman.
As he emerged onto the national scene at MU, Cox battled depression even as he continued to find success on the mat. He moved in with Eierman during his freshman year, and later that season won his first of three NCAA national championships.
Cox’s star only rose from there. On Sept. 21, he won his second consecutive World Championship in the 92-kilogram division.
Cox is likely to be a prominent face on the U.S. Olympic wrestling team next year, but Mike is hoping to have a second former Columbia high school and MU standout on the scene in Tokyo as well. Jaydin is taking this year’s MU wrestling season off to attempt to qualify for the 2020 games. He and Mike have been traveling around, including to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado, to test Jaydin’s skills against other elite wrestlers.
“We’re going to just to try to get around as many world class athletes to kind of gauge (Jaydin), and then we get back to the wrestling room and we get to work and we try to fix things and get a little tighter,” Mike said. “And then we go wrestle top guys again, gauge ourselves, see where we’re at.”
That process, the one of seeing his athletes learn and improve, is what Mike said has been his chief reward as a coach. The Hometown Heroes nomination came as a surprise, an added bonus of sorts.
“I know this may sound a little weird, but I didn’t see it coming because I don’t think I’m doing anything out of the ordinary,” he said. “I just think I’m doing what everybody should be doing, and I’m just trying to give back and make the world a better place.”