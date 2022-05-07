For all but one inning, No. 24 Missouri softball’s offense was frustrated. The Tigers left 12 runners on base in their 3-1 road loss to No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.
Kendyll Bailey hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning, but Missouri’s issues stranding runners defined the rest of its day at the plate.
The first instance came in the top of the second inning, when the Tigers put two runners on with a pair of two-out singles before a flyout ended the threat.
One of the Tigers’ most promising chances came in the third inning. Brooke Wilmes doubled to follow Jenna Laird’s leadoff single, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs for the heart of Missouri’s lineup. After Bailey popped out in foul territory, Kimberly Wert drew her third intentional walk of the series to load the bases. Alabama starter Alex Salter then struck out the next two batters to kill the rally.
The same story played out perpetually through the middle innings.
In the top of the fourth, Missouri had runners on first and second with one out before coming up empty. In the fifth, the Tigers had a runner thrown out at the plate before leaving the bases loaded for the second time in the game.
From the second inning through the fifth, Missouri stranded 10 runners.
Meanwhile, Tigers starter Laurin Krings kept Missouri (33-18, 12-10 SEC) in the game with a string of scoreless innings.
The Crimson Tide made Krings work in the first inning, leveling the score at 1-1. Krings battled Ally Shipman, who poked a single into the outfield on the 10th pitch of her at-bat. Bailey Dowling then struck a two-out RBI double to right-center field on the 12th pitch she saw.
Krings carved through Alabama’s lineup after the first. She held the Crimson Tide hitless over the next three innings and walked one.
Alabama (40-10, 15-8) attempted a new strategy in the fifth. Three consecutive bunts put runners on first and third with one out, but Krings and the Missouri defense kept the game tied.
With minimal offensive support, Krings could only do so much.
After the Tigers nullified Hatti Moore’s leadoff double in the top of the sixth with three consecutive outs, Alabama broke through in the bottom of the inning. With runners on second and third, Abby Doerr knocked a two-out single into left-center field to give the Crimson Tide a 3-1 lead.
With Missouri suddenly trailing, Wert walked to leadoff the top of the seventh, but the Tigers were overmatched by Montana Fouts, who entered in relief in the fifth inning. Fouts struck out the next three batters, giving Missouri another runner left on base and closing the book on the Tigers’ win streak.