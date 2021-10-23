Missouri volleyball’s Kaylee Cox had a monster double-double, but it still was not enough to get the win.
The Tiger freshman outside hitter notched 14 kills, 15 digs and three blocks. Mississippi went undefeated on the weekend, winning in three straight sets for the second straight night with scores of 25-22, 25-20, 25-23. St. Louis native and Ursuline Academy alum Anna Bair led the Rebels (15-5) with 12 kills. Setter Kylee McLaughlin had 33 assists, 13 digs and six blocks, leading the Rebels in all three categories.
Missouri (4-18) played better defensively but could not compete with the Rebels’ block. Sasha Ratliff and McLaughlin combined for 11 blocks, and Mississippi boasted a higher side-out and point-scoring percentage. The Tigers went with the 6-2 offense again, utilizing graduate student Nicole Alford and freshman Addison Lyon. Missouri blew several leads in the third set, something that has been its downfall all season. The young, inexperienced Tigers have struggled to win sets and at this point it may be too late to get back on track.